Ubiq One Day Volume Reaches $76,020.00 (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last week, Ubiq has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $9.99 million and $76,020.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000657 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,673.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,541.54 or 0.04321274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.71 or 0.00405648 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $432.93 or 0.01213583 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.18 or 0.00507878 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.89 or 0.00422970 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.77 or 0.00260043 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00021865 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

