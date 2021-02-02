UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Short Interest Update

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional bought a new position in UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 26.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UFPI. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Benchmark upgraded shares of UFP Industries to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $56.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $64.20.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

