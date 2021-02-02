Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.17% of Ulta Beauty worth $27,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 70.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $282.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.08. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $310.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total value of $1,195,249.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,421.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total value of $13,257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,773,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.15.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

