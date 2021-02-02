Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $365.40 Million

Brokerages expect Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) to post $365.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $369.70 million and the lowest is $361.10 million. Ultra Clean reported sales of $286.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ultra Clean.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

UCTT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen upgraded Ultra Clean from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.20.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $465,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,768. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 4,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $154,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,644. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,930 shares of company stock worth $1,726,014 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCTT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 37,624 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultra Clean (UCTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.