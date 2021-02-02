Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Short Interest Update

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the December 31st total of 94,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 76,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

ULBI opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.77 million, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.57. Ultralife has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $8.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULBI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Ultralife during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Ultralife during the third quarter worth about $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ultralife by 22.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ultralife by 74.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultralife during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.01% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems.

