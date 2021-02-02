Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Up 5.7%

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)’s stock price shot up 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $4.30. 1,880,901 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,894,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.33, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 79,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 31,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 8,526 shares during the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

