Umpqua Holdings Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

Umpqua has decreased its dividend by 7.4% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.24. 1,398,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.21. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $18.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.12.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $358.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

