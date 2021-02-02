UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in UniFirst by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 262,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,640,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in UniFirst by 60.2% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 162,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,735,000 after buying an additional 60,993 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 22.4% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 157,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,863,000 after purchasing an additional 28,878 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 19.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 138,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,177,000 after purchasing an additional 22,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,318,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $216.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.48. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $121.89 and a 12 month high of $227.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.03.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The textile maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.51. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $446.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.79 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. UniFirst presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.37, for a total transaction of $242,243.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,311.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,552 shares of company stock valued at $299,246. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

