Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.55 Million

Uniform Fiscal Object (CURRENCY:UFO) traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Uniform Fiscal Object has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $84.00 worth of Uniform Fiscal Object was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Uniform Fiscal Object has traded up 40.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniform Fiscal Object token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uniform Fiscal Object alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00011353 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000625 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object Profile

Uniform Fiscal Object is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Uniform Fiscal Object’s total supply is 3,850,751,262 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniform Fiscal Object is /r/ufoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Uniform Fiscal Object’s official Twitter account is @UFOCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uniform Fiscal Object’s official website is ufocoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Coin or “Uniform Fiscal Object” is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. “

Uniform Fiscal Object Token Trading

Uniform Fiscal Object can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniform Fiscal Object directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniform Fiscal Object should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniform Fiscal Object using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniform Fiscal Object Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniform Fiscal Object and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.