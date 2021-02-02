Unify 24-Hour Volume Tops $15,032.00 (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 70.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Unify has a total market cap of $52,184.22 and approximately $15,032.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unify has traded 78% higher against the dollar. One Unify coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.83 or 0.00414860 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003637 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About Unify

UNIFY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The official website for Unify is www.unify.today . Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unify is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has a total 8181818 UNIFY supply. “

Buying and Selling Unify

Unify can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

