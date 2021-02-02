UniLend (UFT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $442,727.00

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last week, UniLend has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One UniLend token can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001359 BTC on exchanges. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $6.87 million and approximately $442,727.00 worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UniLend alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00066096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.77 or 0.00840989 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006133 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00047425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,660.77 or 0.04628348 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00035180 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00020200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

About UniLend

UFT is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,084,300 tokens. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

Buying and Selling UniLend

UniLend can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.