Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Raised by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,601 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $47,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 16,174 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,668 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 6,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Shares of UNP traded up $7.12 on Tuesday, reaching $205.72. 150,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,160,441. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.36. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $221.28. The firm has a market cap of $138.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

