Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $28,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 459.4% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

UNP stock traded up $7.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.01. 154,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,160,441. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

