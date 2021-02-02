Uniswap (UNI) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.43 Billion

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $5.43 billion and approximately $1.77 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 40.2% higher against the dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $18.76 or 0.00052704 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008106 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000075 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 77.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 151.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,433,621 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni

Uniswap Token Trading

Uniswap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

