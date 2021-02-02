United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Short Interest Update

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,900 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the December 31st total of 186,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UIHC shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Insurance from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of United Insurance in a report on Sunday, November 8th.

In related news, Director Michael Hogan purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $38,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,484.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Maroney purchased 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $48,786.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,858.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 18,779 shares of company stock valued at $99,857 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UIHC. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 51.3% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 247,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 83,902 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance during the third quarter valued at $331,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 25.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 17,030 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,604 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 24.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,451 shares during the period. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Insurance stock opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $226.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.18. United Insurance has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $11.58.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.95). The firm had revenue of $199.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.98 million. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. On average, research analysts predict that United Insurance will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

