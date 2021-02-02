United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $30,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 17.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,599,000 after buying an additional 708,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,900,420,000 after purchasing an additional 549,201 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 521,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,854,000 after purchasing an additional 376,467 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,247,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 531,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,434,000 after purchasing an additional 325,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.86.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $156.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The firm has a market cap of $135.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

