United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 104,312.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,345 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.1% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.86.

NYSE:UPS traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988,329. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $178.01. The company has a market capitalization of $137.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

