United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). United States Cellular posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $2.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United States Cellular.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.67 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

USM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.42.

NYSE USM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.00. 116,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,278. United States Cellular has a one year low of $23.91 and a one year high of $37.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in United States Cellular by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services. It also provides machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United States Cellular (USM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.