UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 2.2% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded up $8.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $342.76. The stock had a trading volume of 43,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,680. The company has a market capitalization of $325.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $346.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,544,554. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Insiders have sold a total of 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

