UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Raised by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 32,715 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,064 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNH traded up $8.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $342.80. 59,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,304,680. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $367.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $325.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,581 shares in the company, valued at $54,257,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

