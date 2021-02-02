Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.18% of Unitil worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UTL. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Unitil during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 524.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 3rd quarter worth $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Unitil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

In other Unitil news, CEO Thomas P. Meissner, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,915. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTL opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $629.54 million, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. Unitil Co. has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $65.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

