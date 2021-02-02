Universal Robina (OTCMKTS:UVRBF) Shares Down 10.2%

Universal Robina Co. (OTCMKTS:UVRBF)’s stock price fell 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.91. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 3,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85.

About Universal Robina (OTCMKTS:UVRBF)

Universal Robina Corporation operates as a branded food product company in the Philippines and internationally. The company's Branded Consumer Food segment manufactures and distributes a range of salty snacks, chocolates, candies, biscuits, packaged cakes, bakery products, instant noodles, and pasta and tomato-based products, as well as canned beans and ready-to-drink tea products.

