University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) Trading 3.7% Higher

University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIB) shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00. 1,160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86.

University Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UNIB)

University Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for University Bank that provides various personal, business, and community banking services in the United States. It accepts various checking, savings, and deposit accounts. The company's consumer loans include home equity installment, auto, personal, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as home equity lines of credits; and commercial and small business loans comprise commercial real estate, equipment, small business, and non-profit loans, as well as working capital lines of credit.

