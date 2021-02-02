Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director Buys $11,622.90 in Stock

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director Natalye Paquin acquired 510 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.79 per share, with a total value of $11,622.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.29. 6,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,905. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.87. Univest Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $681.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.41. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 13.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UVSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,796,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,811,000 after acquiring an additional 159,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,707,000 after acquiring an additional 19,315 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 598,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 586,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 181,874 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 241,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 13,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services, and equipment lease financing for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

