UnlimitedIP (UIP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $282,815.00

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and $282,815.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. One UnlimitedIP token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UnlimitedIP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00066800 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $302.07 or 0.00836479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006181 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00047465 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,698.34 or 0.04702926 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00035531 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00019971 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP is a token. It was first traded on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UnlimitedIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnlimitedIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.