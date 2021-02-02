UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Reaches $1.30 on Top Exchanges

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00003656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $1.30 billion and approximately $20.45 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

UNUS SED LEO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

