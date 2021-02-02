UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.99

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.99 and last traded at $21.46, with a volume of 142969 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 357.39 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.91.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.04 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 4.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of UP Fintech by 20,166.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,400,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after buying an additional 1,393,909 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

