Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $75.37

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.37 and last traded at $75.37, with a volume of 4055 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.25.

UPST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.69.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $1,302,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 213,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $3,964,106.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,283,124 shares of company stock worth $23,866,106.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

