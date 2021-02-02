Uptrennd (1UP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $991,475.23

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded up 32.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uptrennd has a market capitalization of $991,475.23 and approximately $16,941.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uptrennd coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Uptrennd

Uptrennd (1UP) is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 385,845,546 coins. Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Uptrennd Coin Trading

Uptrennd can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uptrennd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

