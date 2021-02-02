Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.97

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.97 and last traded at $45.90, with a volume of 10066 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.11.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPWK. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Upwork from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.44 and a beta of 2.15.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $42,968.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,971 shares in the company, valued at $17,717,632.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 41,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $1,464,841.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,626 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,103.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,068 shares of company stock worth $5,756,824. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Upwork by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,302,000 after buying an additional 135,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Upwork by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,722,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,047,000 after acquiring an additional 81,892 shares during the period. Wishbone Management LP grew its position in shares of Upwork by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,904,000 after acquiring an additional 279,656 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Upwork by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,478,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,787,000 after acquiring an additional 945,735 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Upwork by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,954,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

