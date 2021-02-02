Uquid Coin Price Up 16.1% Over Last Week (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $50.56 million and $7.77 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for $5.06 or 0.00014201 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00066051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.59 or 0.00838580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006114 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00047506 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,704.99 or 0.04788487 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00035863 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00014928 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin is a token. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

