Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Trading Down 8.1%

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) fell 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.90. 6,729,188 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 6,067,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

A number of research firms have recently commented on URG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ur-Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Ur-Energy from $0.90 to $1.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $153.23 million, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Ur-Energy had a negative net margin of 32.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Roger L. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 441,336 shares in the company, valued at $450,162.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven M. Hatten sold 190,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $191,940.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 372,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,192.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ur-Energy stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) by 99.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,301,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648,169 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Ur-Energy worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ur-Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

