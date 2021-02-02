Urologix (OTCMKTS:ULGX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Urologix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ULGX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.02. Urologix shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 426,450 shares trading hands.

Urologix Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ULGX)

Urologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes minimally invasive medical products for the treatment of obstruction and symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) in the United States. The company offers Cooled ThermoTherapy, which produces targeted microwave energy combined with a cooling mechanism to protect healthy tissue and enhance patient comfort.

