Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.25

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $16.16, with a volume of 179807 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UROV. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Urovant Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.36.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.38. As a group, analysts forecast that Urovant Sciences Ltd. will post -6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UROV. FMR LLC increased its stake in Urovant Sciences by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,710,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,194,000 after purchasing an additional 378,135 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,707,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences by 6,741.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 37,147 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urovant Sciences by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 424,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 37,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Urovant Sciences during the first quarter worth $325,000. 18.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is vibegron, an oral small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome.

