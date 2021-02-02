Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.23

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.23 and traded as high as $12.03. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $11.93, with a volume of 5,177 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.23. The firm has a market cap of $480.80 million, a PE ratio of 54.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 17.50%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

