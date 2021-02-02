US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Trading Up 5.3%

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)’s stock price rose 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.03 and last traded at $32.96. Approximately 2,105,896 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 2,174,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.31.

USFD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded US Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.64.

Get US Foods alerts:

The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.70 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.34.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other US Foods news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $1,766,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,499,236.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 35,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,192,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,370 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in US Foods in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 273.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.