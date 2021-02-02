USA Financial Portformulas Corp Acquires Shares of 23,122 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

In related news, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $751,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,084.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADM traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.51. 34,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,887,461. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average is $47.92. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $53.99.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

