USA Financial Portformulas Corp Buys 1,083 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

NYSE A traded up $2.57 on Tuesday, reaching $123.40. 15,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,845. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $129.34.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $258,107.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $9,925,910.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,026,573.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,564 shares of company stock worth $12,537,853.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on A shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. HSBC upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.74.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.