USA Financial Portformulas Corp Buys 1,326 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up 1.1% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 44.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.6% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,841,353.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,562,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $1,377,228.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,649,372.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.58.

CL traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,593,019. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.18.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

