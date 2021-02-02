USA Financial Portformulas Corp Cuts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $687,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.47.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total transaction of $6,724,279.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,637,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMO stock traded up $5.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $521.25. 18,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,779. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $487.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $206.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

