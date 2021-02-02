USA Financial Portformulas Corp Cuts Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,179 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up about 1.3% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in T-Mobile US by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,828,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,809 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in T-Mobile US by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,690,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $879,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490,401 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,446,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $737,218,000 after purchasing an additional 370,320 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in T-Mobile US by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,498,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $514,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,933,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $449,863,000 after purchasing an additional 436,619 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.36. 52,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,053,722. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $135.54. The company has a market capitalization of $163.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.52.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

