USA Financial Portformulas Corp Grows Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 46,089.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,366 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.7% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after acquiring an additional 17,553 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 105,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 444,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $172.86. The stock had a trading volume of 62,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,005,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $175.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.68.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.70.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $18,634,759.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $98,468,982.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,475 shares of company stock valued at $46,774,194. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

