USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp trimmed its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. Synopsys accounts for about 2.0% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Synopsys by 0.8% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 85.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SNPS. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.86.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,156,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,463 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,503 over the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNPS traded up $4.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $268.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,377. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $280.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 61.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.58.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.