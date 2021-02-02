USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lowered its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,671 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems makes up approximately 2.0% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 741.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 734,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,302,000 after acquiring an additional 647,469 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $592,517,000 after buying an additional 415,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,293,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,336,849,000 after buying an additional 399,552 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 97.0% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 789,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,164,000 after buying an additional 388,581 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 37.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,282,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,794,000 after buying an additional 349,632 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

In related news, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $2,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $384,177.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $6,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,218,031.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 148,782 shares of company stock valued at $18,542,799 over the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CDNS traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.27. 13,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $142.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.85.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

