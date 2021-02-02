USA Financial Portformulas Corp Lowers Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.8% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $533.79. 83,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,964,524. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $528.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $511.60. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $589.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $330.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.27.

In other news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

