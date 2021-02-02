USA Financial Portformulas Corp Makes New Investment in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 1.3% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 9.1% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 1.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 1.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

ROL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Rollins stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.09. 8,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,810. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.49 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.62.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.