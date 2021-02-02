USA Financial Portformulas Corp Purchases 5,525 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 34,531.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,541 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.7% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.08.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $5.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $355.61. 36,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602,965. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $365.93 and a 200 day moving average of $358.99. The firm has a market cap of $157.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.