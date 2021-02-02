USA Financial Portformulas Corp Purchases New Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,000. Align Technology makes up about 1.7% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 88.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,012,000 after purchasing an additional 213,457 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Align Technology by 163.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 228,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,754,000 after acquiring an additional 141,709 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in Align Technology by 280.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 189,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,971,000 after acquiring an additional 139,592 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,017,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 137.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 138,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,403,000 after acquiring an additional 80,387 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Align Technology from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Align Technology from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $447.07.

Shares of ALGN stock traded up $11.48 on Tuesday, hitting $554.53. 6,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $127.88 and a one year high of $579.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $538.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.97.

In other news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total transaction of $489,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total value of $1,177,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,364 shares of company stock valued at $19,943,094 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

