USA Financial Portformulas Corp Sells 2,352 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp decreased its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 5.3% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Baidu by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $4.90 on Tuesday, hitting $246.79. 94,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,740,997. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $264.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.62. The company has a market cap of $84.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on BIDU. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.17.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

