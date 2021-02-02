USA Financial Portformulas Corp Sells 3,799 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp reduced its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the period. DaVita accounts for approximately 1.1% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in DaVita by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,434,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,506,000 after buying an additional 1,428,625 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth $23,972,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth $18,843,000. AJO LP raised its stake in DaVita by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 305,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,196,000 after buying an additional 169,316 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in DaVita by 303.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,764,000 after buying an additional 164,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $2,743,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total value of $46,388.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,818 shares of company stock worth $2,943,956. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded down $5.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.70. The company had a trading volume of 28,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,292. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.20 and a 1-year high of $125.28.

Several analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist lifted their price target on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

